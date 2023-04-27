Young Fan's 'No School Until RCB Wins IPL' Poster Goes Viral, Inspires Memes on Twitter

IPL fever is real! You see fans from all across the country being extremely passionate about their favourite teams. They support the teams with all their love. Amid the IPL frenzy, an adorable image which is currently doing rounds on the internet is that of a young RCB fan. It features a kid holding a placard while watching the match from the stadium. The placard reads: “Will Not Join School Until RCB Wins IPL." RCB includes some of the best players from all across the globe, including, Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mohammed Siraj, and many more. However, the team has still not won a single IPL season.

The image has now gone viral and is uploaded by several people on Twitter. People also started making memes of the same. Have a look:

That kid after growing up pic.twitter.com/rxxRPqxAcM— Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 26, 2023

Beti bachao beti padhao crying in the corner pic.twitter.com/scQbdoPjpR— Shikhar Sagar (@crazy__shikhu) April 26, 2023

Meanwhile, this comes just after KKR defeated RCB by 21 runs for their third win of IPL 2023. RCB managed 179/8 in 20 overs and thus lost to KKR. This happened for the second time this year. Virat Kohli and Mahipal Lomror stitched a fine stand for the fourth wicket to keep RCB on the move in chase of 201.

RCB is again being led by Virat Kohli after two years. He is leading in place of regular skipper Faf du Plessis. Kohli explained that Plessis won’t field because of a bruised rib. However, he will be starting for RCB. He will be replaced by seamer Vyshak Vijaykumar at the innings break.

Kohli has represented RCB since the first season of the IPL. He became the regular captain of the Royal Challengers in 2013. He led RCB in 140 matches, won 64 and lost 69.

Read all the Latest News here