Youngsters In China Are Seeking 'Temporary Partners', But Not For Romance

A new trend is captivating the attention of young individuals in China. This one is based on the concept of “temporary partners" or “da zi" in Chinese, which translates to “everything can be matched." This innovative approach allows people with diverse backgrounds to connect based on shared interests and preferences, rather than pre-existing familiarity. The trend has gained traction through social media platforms like Xiaohongshu, where various categories such as food, gaming, fitness, travel, farming, chatting and music listening help develop connections between individuals.

As reported by South China Morning Post, people can engage in conversations with their “temporary partners" using the popular messaging app WeChat. Through this concept, some partnerships don’t even require in-person interactions. For example, individuals who are into fitness can rely on the chatting platform to stay updated on each other’s fitness journey and progress.

Through this concept based on shared interests, young people in China are finding a unique way to address their emotional needs and feelings of loneliness. This not only provides companionship but also allows people to maintain their personal space and independence.

A WeChat user explaining the concept told the portal, “Having a stranger supervise ensures both of us take it seriously. If I ask a friend or family member to do it, I might not take it as seriously and even argue with them,”

Another said, “I am truly very lonely, but I don’t like initiating social interactions. I hope to have a stranger who won’t delve into my life but can keep me from watching movies or eating hotpot all alone.”

“Each person is like a piece of a puzzle and it’s difficult to find another piece that fits in all aspects. That’s why the concept of temporary partners is great. As long as one piece fits, it can still become a lasting friendship,” said another person.

Meanwhile, the concept of temporary partnerships doesn’t always have positive outcomes. A 20-year-old person named Chimoku shared his unfriendly meeting with Renwu Magazine. In one incident, he decided to have a meal with a male partner of similar age, however, his partner dominated the conversation by ordering numerous dishes and bragged about himself.

In a separate incident, Chimoku’s interactions with a female temporary partner took an unexpected turn as he found himself developing romantic feelings for her. However, his hopes were ruined when he discovered that the girl was already in a relationship.