‘You’re Too Pretty For The Job’: Woman Job-shamed For Working As A Butcher

Samantha, a college student from Canada, recently shared her experience of facing job shaming at her workplace as a female butcher. In her TikTok video, she revealed that a customer refused to be served by her, citing her physical appearance as the reason. Despite managing multiple jobs and pursuing a fashion design course in college, Samantha found herself in an uncomfortable situation, which she decided to share with her followers.

Samantha shed light on her experience working in a predominantly male-dominated industry and provided viewers with a glimpse of what it’s like. She recounted an incident where a customer declined her assistance, requesting to speak with a “real butcher" because, in the customer’s words, Samantha appeared “too attractive" to be employed in that role.

In the video, Samantha shared visuals of her hair and makeup, illustrating how she presented herself on that particular day. Expressing her reaction to the customer’s remark, she humorously mentioned, “Are you going to offend me or compliment me? Make up your mind." The confusion among viewers was evident, with one questioning if the comment could even be considered an insult. In response, Samantha revealed that she responded with a simple “thanks" to the customer, highlighting her lighthearted approach to the situation.

Samantha reflected on the customer’s request to speak with a male butcher, assuming they would have better knowledge in the field. However, Samantha pointed out that her position held more authority than any of the male colleagues present. She expressed her frustration with people undermining her abilities based on her gender, highlighting the fact that historically, the job was predominantly held by men. Another viewer encouraged Samantha to embrace her physical attractiveness and consider a career as a server, suggesting it could potentially lead to higher earnings.

Another woman shared her encounter, revealing that her family owns a butcher shop and how she constantly witnesses entitled individuals insisting on being served exclusively by her father. Several viewers applauded Samantha’s physical appearance and suggested that she should perceive it as a compliment. One fan expressed a preference for Samantha’s assistance over that of a male butcher, while another simply acknowledged that the compliments about Samantha’s beauty were indeed accurate.