YouTuber Casey Neistat Used GPT-4 to Create a Vlog and the Result is 'Inhuman'

YouTuber Casey Neistat used GPT-4 to write and direct a vlog and the results were, predictably, quite ‘inhuman’. The vlog was scripted and directed by AI, and Casey shot the video accordingly with the specific instructions given by GPT-4 as per the prompts it had been supplied. The video involved a tour of downtown Manhattan, with GPT-4 (via Casey) taking the viewers through some of the notable spots in the area.

With perfunctory descriptions of places and robotic expressions in the veins of “wow, that’s incredible", we suppose you could say the whole vlog sounds like… it was written by AI. In the end, Casey expressed his disappointment in how the vlog turned out. He remarked that when one comes across a great piece of art, they feel something because they know that the artist felt something in the moment when they created the piece.

Casey added that the vlog written by GPT-4 sounded soulless, echoing the school of thought that believes that AI art could never match upto what can be created by human beings. Check out the whole video here.

The video triggered some discussions on Twitter as well.

we don't actually know how our brain works when it's using 100% , so just by providing data and reverse engineer that using AI can never reach how you exactly thought originally. Just like error increases the more you try to reverse the steps of calculation. love u @Casey 💛 https://t.co/ftFLm223D8— cRANE (@CraneTechYT) April 18, 2023

The new video from @Casey demonstrates the limitations of AI in filmmaking. Does the same logic translate to #programming in any way? Or, does programming not require "soul" in the way filmmaking does? https://t.co/aUAbP5u5iO— filtra.io (@_filtra) April 17, 2023

This video showed what AI is - a tool, not a replacement of anything. Thank you, Candice and Casey, for sharing this (cringey) vlog with us! @candicepool https://t.co/sKk4qRkgrT— Maggie Mlado (@MaggieMlado) April 17, 2023

I'm often asked will AI replace programmers in near future. Here is great example how bad AI (currently) is with creative tasks.We are safe as programmers and/or creators for near future, but for sure we should use AI as a tool for tedious tasks. https://t.co/6uBiUNebtY — Aivars Meijers 🚢 📱👨‍💻☕️ (@Aivars_Meijers) April 17, 2023

Could people reach a middle ground with AI? What do you think?

Read all the Latest News here