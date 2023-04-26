YouTuber Gaurav Taneja Embarks on Bicycle Ride as Tribute to Thala Under 'Desh Ka Dhoni' Drive

YouTuber Gaurav Taneja, a.k.a. Flying Beast, embark on a bicycle journey from Delhi to Chennai to pay homage to the cricket legend, MS Dhoni. Taneja’s latest initiative, ‘Desh Ka Dhoni,’ will see him and his wife, Ritu Rathee, traverse a whopping 2400 km on their trusty two-wheelers. From getting their special bicycles ready to flaunting a massive flag, the duo has been sharing all the behind-the-scenes action on Instagram. And guess what? They’ve already begun their journey on Wednesday!

In his recent IG reel, Taneja poured his heart out about his love for cricket and his hero, MS Dhoni. He revealed, “I always dreamed of becoming a cricketer, but it didn’t work out. However, when I watch Mahendra Singh Dhoni play…he’s my lifeline! And I’m sure he’s yours too!"

With rumours of this being Dhoni’s last IPL season, Taneja and his team have planned the ‘Desh Ka Dhoni’ initiative from Delhi to Chennai on a bicycle. But that’s not all! They’ve also planned meet-ups along the way for fans to share their messages for Thala. And for those who can’t attend the meet-ups, Taneja has arranged special boxes in various cities where fans can drop in their messages.

Flying Beast’s ‘Desh Ka Dhoni’ Initiative:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gaurav Taneja (Flying Beast) (@taneja.gaurav)

The buzz around Taneja’s drive has been echoing on Twitter, with people eagerly waiting to see what the YouTuber has in store. With his track record of pulling off iconic initiatives, it’s sure to be an entertaining and captivating ride.

The legend Gaurav Taneja is once again going to write history… He is doing a bicycle ride for Delhi to Chennai total of 2400 kms to give a tribute to Dhoni… #DeshKaDhoni pic.twitter.com/zyQlsQHfK5— Suryansh (@Suryansh1329) April 25, 2023

What Gaurav Taneja gonna do now .He will fly this banner with plane or what pic.twitter.com/Z3V8G6z0Wk — MAHIYANK ™ (@Mahiyank_78) April 20, 2023

Here What @flyingbeast320 has planned to do for one and only our @msdhoniHe Wrote in his Instagram" Yeh apne Mahi Bhai ke liye #DeshKaDhoni Lekin aap logo ke support Auur pyar ke bina possible nahi ho payega.."#MSDhoni #GauravtanejaLink : https://t.co/sxqo7JKekg pic.twitter.com/9ITSaedZ1o — Msdhoni⁷ (@msdian_member) April 25, 2023

In a previous remarkable feat, Taneja embarked on a mission titled ‘Aasman Mein Bharat’ on the 74th Republic Day, where he created a giant map of India in the sky. Using his piloting skills, he flew for three hours, covering a distance of 350 kilometres to achieve this incredible feat. Taneja took to Twitter to share his achievement, expressing that it was a tribute to the nation and an effort to take India to new heights.

Read all the Latest News here