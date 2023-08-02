YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson Sues Food Company for Selling Uncooked 'MrBeast' Burgers

Renowned YouTube star, Jimmy Donaldson, popularly known as MrBeast, is taking legal action against the company responsible for his fast food chain, Beast Burgers. Reports suggest that MrBeast is suing Virtual Dining Concepts, a Florida-based company that partnered with him to establish the cloud kitchen-based burger and fast food brand in 2020. Allegedly, the food being served by Beast Burgers has been criticized by fans, with complaints of “low quality" and “inedible" items.

As per reports, the lawsuit, filed on July 31, 2023, accuses the company of harming MrBeast’s brand and reputation through the provision of subpar products and poor customer experiences. Thereby, MrBeast is seeking a court order to terminate the collaboration with Virtual Dining Concepts on behalf of Beast Investments.

“Virtual Dining Concepts was more focused on rapidly expanding the business as a way to pitch the virtual restaurant model to other celebrities for its own benefit, it was not focused on controlling the quality of the MrBeast Burger customer experience and products," claims the lawsuit. It further says that customers received orders which were “delivered late, in unbranded packaging, fail to include the ordered items, and in some instances, were inedible".

As a result, lawyers presented evidence, including numerous online reviews, YouTube videos, and viral images, showcasing instances of such complaints and even customers being served raw meat.

Check Out Some of Them Below:

just got the mr beast burger. yall think im good? pic.twitter.com/SFD8wRvBdW— Jeffery Perkins (@JefferyxBball) August 1, 2023

Mr. Beast really thought drop-shipping burgers was a good idea 💀 pic.twitter.com/LWqQerS3Ox— JAKIN (@xjakin) August 1, 2023

Despite MrBeast Burger generating substantial revenue, the 25-year-old YouTuber himself has reportedly not received any financial compensation from the venture.

As of now, MrBeast has not publicly addressed the lawsuit. However, given his massive YouTube following of approximately 172 million subscribers, the outcome of this legal battle is closely watched by fans and the YouTube community at large.