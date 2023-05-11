YouTuber MKBHD's 'Shot on iPhone' Caption During Google Event Leaves Internet in Splits

American YouTuber Marques Brownlee, a.k.a. MKBHD doesn’t beat around the bush! When it comes to tech reviews, he’s all about directness and no-nonsense. Recently, Marques attended the Google I/O 2023 developer conference, where all the tech magic is happening. However, he wasn’t just there to soak up the latest updates while being an active participant. He introduced himself to the event with a touch of his trademark wit and humour that is too savage to ignore!

MKBHD shared a snapshot of his invitation or ID card for the star-studded event taking place in California. But here’s the twist that sent the internet into a frenzy: his caption was pure gold. With a touch of stark irony, he wrote, “Shot on iPhone" while attending a Google event, as if to say, “Hey, Google, your rival’s camera is getting the job done here!" Talk about some next-level savagery! Soon, the internet exploded with excitement as fans and users couldn’t contain their amusement.

Google IO Day! Shot on iPhone pic.twitter.com/ph5ruwvULV— Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) May 10, 2023

One user humourously commented, “Now it’s perfectly balanced, as all things should be." Meanwhile, another user cleverly added, “Shot on iPhone, Google punching the air right now," playfully highlighting the irony of using an iPhone to capture the buzz surrounding Google’s event.

I love how you always bring a phone from the competitor to every event— Daniel 🙂 (@sanguinestains) May 10, 2023

lmao — Roxana ⚡️ (@NotionFlows) May 10, 2023

lol savage— Atreyu Smith (@1993Atreyu) May 10, 2023

Shot on iPhone, Google punching the air rn— Udo W. (@UWitthauer) May 10, 2023

After all, in a world where Twitter decided to remove the labels that used to reveal which device a tweet was sent from, the fearless YouTuber wasn’t about to let that dampen his sense of humour.

At the conference, the tech giant revealed Android 14, their first foldable phone, the Pixel Fold, and upcoming devices like the Pixel 7a and Pixel Tablet. On the software side, they introduced features like “Find My Device," WearOS for WhatsApp, and Unwanted Tracker Alert. Exciting times ahead!