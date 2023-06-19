YouTuber MrBeast is Going to 'Die' in 3 Years, This Video is 'Proof'

For real? Is Jimmy Donaldson aka MrBeast going to die of a serious disease? Well, a video doing rounds on YouTube claims that MrBeast will ‘die in next three years’. But wait before you jump to conclusions (just like this video creator). The 25-year-old American YouTuber has now cleared the air and expressed his displeasure with content creators who resorted to clickbait tactics by exploiting his health condition. He specifically pointed out this instance involving a YouTuber named Bolo, who uploaded a video titled “MrBeast’s Disease Is Worse Than You Think," accompanied by a thumbnail suggesting that he would pass away within three years.

In a subtle yet pointed manner, he cast a shadow of disapproval on the YouTuber, remarking that without this particular video, he wouldn’t have been aware of his supposed fate of ‘dying in three years.’ Taking to Twitter, he expressed his gratitude with a hint of sarcasm, saying, “Thank god for this YouTube video or I wouldn’t have known I’m dying in three years."

Following up in another tweet, he urged for an end to the trend of fabricating fake tweets attributed to him, specifically referring to the practice of using them as thumbnails and succinctly concluded with a “Thx."

Thank god for this YouTube video or I wouldn’t have known I’m dying in three years 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/ebeF2NWyRC— MrBeast (@MrBeast) June 19, 2023

Can we end the trend of photoshopping fake tweets of mine as thumbnails? Thx— MrBeast (@MrBeast) June 19, 2023

In the video that garnered criticism, YouTuber Bolo delved into MrBeast’s health condition, emphasising its potentially life-threatening nature. He asserted, “In 2015, when Jimmy was diagnosed, he already had a YouTube channel, with less than 1,000 subscribers. So, he had to stay home because of Crohn’s. And this disease made him becoming a professional YouTuber since he had nothing to do at home but to make Minecraft videos."

Meanwhile, during a candid conversation in March last year, MrBeast shared his experience of living with Crohn’s disease. He expressed, “I’m probably one of the least energetic people you’ll ever meet. I get tired very easily. I take a lot of naps and stuff like that." For those unfamiliar, Crohn’s is categorised as an inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) where an overactive immune system triggers inflammation in the digestive tract. Although treatments exist, a cure for Crohn’s remains elusive. Its symptoms encompass diarrhea, abdominal pain, weight loss, and fatigue.

Nevertheless, this is not the initial instance where rumours regarding MrBeast’s death spread like wildfire. Back in March, a tweet surfaced, proclaiming, “I can’t believe MrBeast died… gone too soon man… you’ll never be forgotten, you legend." However, it was a false claim as Donaldson was very much alive (as he is now). The tweet gained such immense traction that he felt compelled to address it.

Why does this have 100,000 likes? Lol— MrBeast (@MrBeast) March 16, 2023

A day later, he amusingly responded, “Why does this have 100,000 likes? Lol," highlighting the absurdity of the situation.