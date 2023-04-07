YouTuber MrBeast, Who Dropped Out of College in 2 Weeks, Just Taught a Class at Harvard

YouTuber MrBeast AKA Jimmy Donaldson has just taught a class at Harvard at the mere age of 24. The YouTuber and entrepreneur taught a class at the Harvard Business School and shared a couple of photos from the lecture. “I taught a class at Harvard which is pretty funny because I dropped out of college after only going for two weeks haha," he wrote on Instagram.

Thanks to the Internet’s everlasting memory, it’s out there for everyone to see that MrBeast did truly drop out of college around 2016. “Two years ago today I was still on 1 million subscribers. Things change so quick on YouTube lol… 3 years ago I dropped out of college and my mom made me move out (because she loves me and just wanted me to be successful) and people thought I was crazy… Sometimes I forget I’m only 21 because the last few years have moved insanely slow. Maybe it’s because every day I’m doing something different and crazy. Regardless, I love Youtube and I want to do this until the day I die :)," he wrote in a Twitter thread on November 2, 2019.

Someone should probably be making a “Night Changes" edit out of this on Instagram!

During his Harvard trip, Jimmy donned a black shirt-blue jean combo. On a blackboard behind him, notes can be seen scribbled on topics related to business, philanthropy, audience-building and YouTube. “Bro stole [Steve Jobs’] fit," YouTuber Jidion commented under his Instagram post. “Finally, a professor that has legible hand writing," another content creator wrote. “The point of college is to steer you in the right direction if you need it! Some [people] get the piece of paper at the end.. Some can leave early & graduate without it," reads another comment.

Before him, Kim Kardashian also delivered a lecture at Harvard. The response, however, was less than positive.

