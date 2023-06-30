YouTuber, Who Walked 12,500 Steps A Day, Surprises Everyone With His Transformation

As health and wellness take centre stage worldwide, an increasing number of individuals are placing emphasis on fitness and maintaining a balanced diet. Joining this movement, renowned YouTuber MrBeast recently unveiled his remarkable three-month fitness journey, inspiring countless viewers with his dedication and progress. Sharing the post on his Twitter handle, the YouTuber explained how he felt obese and decided to work out. He further said as a part of his workout, he lifts weights and walks certain steps per day.

The caption reads, “Woke up and realized I was obese so I started lifting and walking 12,500 steps a day. Still got a long way to being yoked but I’m happy with my progress so far.”

In a recent post, he candidly revealed his transformative fitness journey through before and after pictures, highlighting his remarkable transition from a heavier physique to a toned and fit body. Witness his incredible transformation here:

Posted just a day back, the tweet has garnered an astonishing 46.7 million views, and the numbers continue to climb steadily. The overwhelming response from the online community attests to the immense interest and positive reception surrounding his inspiring transformation.

A user advised, “Good lad! Not skipping leg day either I see. Try carrying a rucksack about with a waist strap. It’s more important now than ever, that you can and even gym goers can struggle with it if not used to it.”

Many users had a lot of questions regarding his incredible fitness journey. One of the Twitter users asked, “How do you usually manage to work out? Do you have a routine in mind or is it usually what best comes to mind or anything? The progress is really inspiring!”

Another asked, “How did you find fitting 12k+ steps a day. I have a goal of 8k per day but I’ve had a hard time hitting my goal. Any cool ways you’ve added in more steps?”

MrBeast, who is known for his entertaining videos and elaborate challenges, has a massive 163 Million YouTube subscribers.