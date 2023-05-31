CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Mexico Volcano TimelapseUorfi JavedVirat KohliCSK VS GT MemeZero Shadow Day
Home » Viral » YouTuber's ATM Robbery Prank Takes A Painful Turn; Watch
1-MIN READ

YouTuber's ATM Robbery Prank Takes A Painful Turn; Watch

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: May 31, 2023, 18:12 IST

Delhi, India

The prankster got his nose broken while faking a robbery.(Credits: YouTube)

The prankster got his nose broken while faking a robbery.(Credits: YouTube)

The YouTuber claimed that the staged robbery was actually a social experiment to see if people would help a stranger getting robbed.

A YouTube prank took a disastrous turn as a prankster ended up with a broken nose during a staged ATM robbery. The fake robbery was staged by three YouTubers Daniel Maran, Robert Milazzo, and George Proestos. The incident, which appears to be frightening beyond belief, was initially shared on YouTube by the channel Reckless Youth.

In the viral video, a hooded robber aggressively confronts a young man near an ATM machine, seemingly attempting to steal the cash he just withdrew. The incident triggers an immediate response from shocked onlookers who rush to help the victim. However, unbeknownst to them, the attack was staged. Two concerned passersby quickly intervene, attempting to retrieve the man’s stolen wallet, unaware of the prank unfolding before them.

But things quickly escalate when a man watching the tussle runs toward them only to land a massive punch on the thief’s face. It leaves the robber’s face covered in blood. While the heroic strangers believe they have successfully stopped the bad guy and the attempted robbery. The thief reveals “It’s a prank” but it is already too late. The man who ended up with a broken nose and bloodied face is suggested to be George Proestos. Their plan to fool innocent shoppers horribly backfired, while also drawing wide criticism from online users as well.

During an interaction with Daily News, Daniel Maran, a member of Reckless Youth said the prank was done as a social experiment to observe if people would help a stranger getting robbed. He also spoke about the flak thrown their way, “Every single comment has been negative, saying how stupid we are, how dumb this prank is.”

top videos

    The YouTuber added he had never imagined the reaction to their prank would turn out to be so pessimistic. “Honestly, I didn’t think it would be that negative. I thought we’d get a few people saying this is a silly prank but literally almost every single comment is a hate comment,” he added.

    Notably, the video of the prank was shared on YouTube along with other fake thefts performed by the group.

    About the Author
    Buzz Staff
    A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More
    first published:May 31, 2023, 17:43 IST
    last updated:May 31, 2023, 18:12 IST