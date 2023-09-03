YouTuber's Loses Rs 50 Lakh From Crypto Wallet, But Thief ‘Returns’ It All

A Brazilian YouTuber faced a devastating financial loss after he unintentionally shared his cryptocurrency wallet’s private keys on a public platform. Ivan Bianco, popular for his YouTube channel Fraternidade Crypto, spilled the details of his cryptocurrency wallet during a livestream. A whopping sum of $60,000 (approximately Rs 50 lakh) worth of cryptocurrency and a collection of valuable NFTs were stolen from his account. But, there is a twist in the tale. After filing an official police report, the Sao Paolo-based influencer was contacted by the thief, who voluntarily returned a major chunk of the stolen funds.

It all started when Ivan, while live streaming, opened up a few documents and one of them had the wallet credentials. His careless act paved the way for unidentified individuals, who stole a major portion of his crypto assets.

In a follow-up video, Ivan was seen crying as he shared the unfortunate turn of events. After realising that his wallet credentials have been compromised, the YouTuber attempted to create a new wallet but all his efforts were in vain.

https://twitter.com/RennoGuil/status/1696861551423103097

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mSInRE1uNNM

In an interview with Protos, Ivan Bianco said, “I needed to transfer the assets as soon as possible. The assets were in a liquidity pool — they weren’t in the wallet, only about $100 (approximately Rs 8000) or so. It went so fast and I got really bad. When I went to transfer the assets, an error sign appeared. I couldn’t believe that I was going through this. You get that feeling, you know, that life is over. But then I came to Discord to look for answers — the goal was to start moving, right, because it’s no use for me to cry.”

After returning from the police station, the YouTuber checked his Discord messages, where a person had reached out to Ivan. The unnamed individual apologised for his mistake and returned a major chunk of his crypto funds back. Reportedly, around $50,000 (approximately Rs 41 lakh) of the stolen money was returned to Ivan Bianco. While the audience was happy that the YouTuber got his money back, some viewers called it a “staged” act.

Ivan didn’t disclose the identity of the thief. He said, “There’s no reason for me to screw him, even though what he did was wrong. Maybe I went soft. I’m ashamed of going through this.”

Ivan Bianco is currently looking forward to recovering the remaining amount, around $10,000 (approximately Rs 8 lakh).