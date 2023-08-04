Zero Shadow Day: Hyderabad Residents Witness Rare Phenomenon, Share Photos on Twitter

Hyderabad recently witnessed a fascinating natural phenomenon known as ‘Zero Shadow Day’ for the second time this year on Thursday at 12.23 pm. Similar to other major Indian cities like Bengaluru and Kolkata, Hyderabad had already experienced its first Zero Shadow Day earlier in the year on May 9. During this phenomenon, the mid-noon Sun positioned itself directly above Hyderabad for the second time this year, causing all vertical objects on the ground to momentarily stop casting their shadows. This unique occurrence was shared by people on Twitter, offering glimpses of the spectacle.

Zero Shadow Day occurs twice a year in regions near the equator, specifically between the Tropic of Capricorn and the Tropic of Cancer. It happens when the Sun aligns directly over the Earth’s equator, resulting in the absence of shadows for objects and living beings. This phenomenon is due to the Earth’s rotation around the Sun on its tilted axis, which causes variations in the angle of Sun rays throughout the year, leading to different shadow lengths and directions.

To witness this remarkable event, one needs to be in an open space where the Sun is directly overhead, without any obstructions like tall buildings or trees casting shadows.

Yearly, on Zero Shadow Days, students and astronomy enthusiasts located between the two Tropics set up vertical poles and various objects or even stand outside to witness this cosmic marvel firsthand.

Bengaluru also observed its Zero Shadow Day this year in April, precisely on April 25, at 12.17 pm, when all vertical objects in the city became shadow-less for a brief period.

