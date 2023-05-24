Zerodha’s Nithin Kamath Advocates Strength Training In Viral Twitter Thread

Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath sparked a conversation on social media with a series of tweets highlighting the importance of strength training. He talked about the need for increased focus on it among Indians. According to Kamath, only about 50 lakhs or 0.3 per cent of Indians go to a gym, a statistic that he believes needs to change. The entrepreneur emphasized that strength training is not only crucial for increasing healthspan but also for preventing cognitive and physical decline better than any other intervention.

To support his argument, Kamath shared a graph, illustrating the low adoption rate of gym memberships in India, “Only about 50 lakhs or 0.3% of Indians go to a gym. Strength training is integral to increasing healthspan & we need more to focus on this.

There is enough research to prove that exercise delays death & prevents cognitive & physical decline better than any other intervention.”

One misconception prevalent among most Indians, as Kamath pointed out, is that strength training is unnecessary with age. Contrary to this belief, Kamath stressed that strength training becomes even more critical as individuals grow older, especially after their 40s.

Nithin Kamath also highlighted the importance of strength training, particularly for women. Inactivity and poor nutrition can lead to a depletion of bone mass, especially after the age of 40. Women are particularly susceptible to bone density loss, making strength training an essential component of their fitness routine.

Addressing the accessibility issue, Kamath mentioned that a gym is not a requirement for strength training. The key is to gradually increase the intensity of these exercises to enhance and retain strength. Kamath expressed his delight at the emergence of open-air gyms in public parks in Bengaluru, seeing them as a positive step towards promoting exercise among people.

Nithin Kamath’s tweets generated significant engagement on social media, sparking discussions about the importance of strength training and the need to make fitness accessible to all. However, a lot of people shared that they believed the numbers in the statistics to be a little misleading. To them, many people in India reside in rural areas and their lifestyle already promotes enough exercise. Some shared that going to the gym might not be for everyone after all. “Not denying the importance of strength training. But numbers here in terms of absolute may be more insightful than percentage. 50 lakh Indians is equivalent to almost the whole population count of Norway,” a tweet read.

Another user wrote, “I strongly feel our education system should include strength training as a part of the physical education curriculum. It will set up the future generation for a healthy future.”

“Sky high taxes, poor labor laws, crazy traffic, and silent inflation. From your perch, it may seem easy, but the common man is barely awake on returning from the office. Gym? Who cares. 1 day at a time,” read a tweet.

What are your thoughts on this conversation about strength training?