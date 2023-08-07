Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal Delights Customers On Friendship Day With Special Deliveries

Deepinder Goyal, the Founder and CEO of Zomato, is known for his inspirational acts. He touched the hearts of people on the internet with a sweet gesture on Friendship Day. In a surprising move, Goyal became a delivery partner himself and announced that he would personally deliver meals and friendship bracelets to delivery executives, customers and restaurant partners. Donning the company t-shirt and a pair of Jordans, Goyal hopped on his bike to spread joy and happiness among his consumers.

In the pictures, he can be seen holding a bunch of friendship bands with the words ‘best food friends forever’ written on them.

Sharing the post on Instagram, Goyal wrote, “Going to deliver some food and friendship bands to our delivery partners, restaurant partners, and customers. Best Sunday ever. Happy friendship day.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal)

Deepinder Goyal’s special gesture on Friendship Day struck a chord with social media users, as his post quickly went viral. The comment section has been flooded with appreciative responses.

A user wrote, “This is so cool. Everything you’re doing is inspiring me as a founder.”

Another wrote, “Me placing an order for a band.”

“Leading from front on friendship day,” a comment read.

A user asked, “Ek band mujhe bhi de do. Band looks so cool. (Give me one band too).”

“Some for the cooks in restaurants working nonstop to meet rush hour orders,” suggested a user.

Deepinder Goyal has a history of surprising his customers by becoming a delivery partner. On New Year’s Eve, he decided to deliver a few orders and to everyone’s surprise. He shared on Twitter that his first delivery was made to none other than the Zomato office.

He wrote, “My first delivery brought me back to the Zomato office. Lolwut."

My first delivery brought me back to the zomato office. Lolwut! https://t.co/zdt32ozWqJ pic.twitter.com/g5Dr8SzVJP— Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) December 31, 2022

Later, Goyal shared that he personally delivered a total of four orders. Among all the orders, he had the privilege of delivering a meal to an elderly couple who were celebrating the New Year with their grandchildren.

Last week, Deepinder Goyal left everyone stunned as he shared details about his body transformation journey.

He wrote, “A glance into my personal fitness journey. In 2019, a few months before the pandemic, I started treating my health as an equal priority to my work. Nothing extreme but just maintained consistency.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal)

According to his post, in 2019, Goyal weighed 87 kg, but due to his dedication and hard work, he successfully achieved a weight loss of 15 kg, bringing his weight down to 72 kg by 2023.