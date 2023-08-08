Zomato Customer Charged Rs 60 for Food Package in Ahmedabad, Company Responds to Viral Tweet

Time and again, instances arise where customers discover unjust fees imposed by food delivery applications, prompting them to voice their displeasure on social media platforms. The latest one involves a woman in Ahmedabad who was taken aback by the billing details when she placed an order through Zomato. Expressing dissatisfaction with the perceived ‘unfair’ charges associated with the food containers, she resorted to Twitter, urging the food tech company to provide an explanation.

Twitter user Khushboo Thakkar posted an image of her receipt detailing a payment of Rs. 180 for three plates of theplas and an additional Rs. 60 for the food containers. Notably, each serving of the dish was priced at Rs. 60, the same amount as the container fee.

Also Read: Zomato Requests ‘Ankita From Bhopal’ to Stop Sending Food to Ex But it is ‘Payback’ at its Best

Expressing disbelief, she questioned, “Container charge is equivalent to the item that I have ordered ₹ 60 for the container charge. Seriously?" as she tagged both Zomato and Zomato Care.

Soon, her tweet gained momentum, sparking reactions from other users as well. Numerous individuals chimed in with their perspectives on the matter. While some sided with her and criticised the restaurant, others contended that she should have reviewed the packaging fees before placing her order.

“Additional charges makes us irritable…” commented a user. Another user provided insight, writing, “The zomato cost of Thepla is 60 which would have already a mark up of 20. The actual cost had u visited the restaurant would have been 35 to 40 so not only the container but u have already paid 60 odd rupees to zomato menu. This is the convenience charge.”

Even Zomato addressed the tweet, clarifying, “Hi Khushboo, while taxes are universal and vary from 5 percent to 18 percent depending on the type of food. Packaging charges are levied by our restaurant partners, they are the ones who implement and earn from this practice."

In response, Thakkar stated, “I find the Rs 60 container charge excessive and unfair. Shouldn’t it be the restaurant’s responsibility to provide containers without extra cost to customers?"

Also Read: Man Gets Chicken in Paneer Biryani Ordered From Zomato in Varanasi, Restaurant Reacts to Viral Tweet

Since being shared, the post has garnered considerable attention, amassing over 42K views.