Zomato Customers Have Found A Perfect Fix To Get Rid Of Rs 2000 Notes

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has decided to withdraw the Rs 2000 notes from circulation, leaving many perplexed and concerned about what to do with these notes. While RBI has given a window till September 30 to get the notes exchanged from banks, some people seem to have found a unique way to get rid of the Rs 2000 notes. Online food delivery platform Zomato shared a hilarious meme to reveal an interesting statistic. The company revealed that a staggering 72 per cent of their cash on delivery orders were paid with a Rs 2000 note.

The company shared a hilarious snap of a man wearing a shirt with Zomato’s logo lying down on a comfortable Rs 2000 notes bed. That is certainly an expensive-looking place to lie down. It comes as no surprise that people are trying to get rid of the note by paying it for their orders including for their food delivery service with Zomato. “Since Friday, 72% of our cash on delivery orders were paid in ₹2000 notes,

since friday, 72% of our cash on delivery orders were paid in ₹2000 notes pic.twitter.com/jO6a4F2iI7— zomato (@zomato) May 22, 2023

Twitter users were left in stitches at the hilarious tweet. Many shared memes of their own about what they think the food delivery giant’s reaction is to people pulling this interesting move on them. Some remarked that Zomato can probably tie up with the State Bank of India (SBI) to find a way out of this situation. Others were glad that Zomato reminded them of using this trick themselves. “Yeah, we forgot about you and COD. Thanks for the reminder,” wrote a user.

Yeah, we forgot about you and COD. Thanks for the reminder — Dr. Naveen Sodem, PhD (@nisar_naveen) May 22, 2023

Another user tweeted, “Zomato be like.” They went on to share a snapshot from the famous Korean Drama Squid Game, where the character of Ji-yeong or Player 240 says “Thank you for playing with me.”

Zomato be like pic.twitter.com/fejPpTQGxO— Khoya hua skipper (@skipp_err) May 22, 2023

“You can tie up with SBI then. You deliver them lunch, they will exchange your ₹2000 notes,” a user wrote.

You can tie up with SBI then. You deliver them lunch, they will exchange your 2000 Rs notes— Memes of WasseyPur (@MemesofBollywo1) May 22, 2023

RBI announced the withdrawal of Rs 2000 notes from the banking system by September 30. The central bank clarified that the notes would continue to remain legal tender and banks shall all provide deposit and/or exchange facilities for Rs 2000 banknotes.

RBI introduced Rs 2000 notes following the demonetization in November 2016 when high-value Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes were scrapped overnight.