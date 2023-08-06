Zomato Delivery Guy Eats Customer’s Food At Bengaluru Signal, Video Raises Safety Concerns

Ordering food has become a regular part of everyone’s lifestyle. Everything that people wish, even groceries, is now available at a click of a button. However, sometimes, things can go a little haywire with online deliveries. Notably, bizarre instances of delivery men stealing customers’ food have been observed lately but nothing like this one. A video which is currently going viral shows a Zomato delivery guy eating the food while waiting at the traffic signal.

The video, which has now gone viral, shows the man reaching for what looks like fries, in the Zomato delivery box. This happens while he is sitting in his vehicle during a traffic jam. Further into the video, he proceeds to eat it. The video raised concerns about how the food delivery giant handles food safety procedures.

Here, have a look at the viral video:

“The vendor must seal the food perfectly and see that it’s not tampered,” wrote a Facebook user. Another person wrote, “Mostly it happens. Even we have already complained about this. But Zomato has not taken any action. All frauds are in same queue.”

Meanwhile, earlier, a delivery guy in question did not just steal the order but also ended up bragging and boasting about it on chats, thereby providing evidence to the customer. The incident occurred when a man used the services of DoorDash. “Enjoy being fired for your contract violation," the man texted the delivery person on the company’s chat forum. The latter dropped a laughing emoticon teasing the customer to “enjoy the food" with his kids. When informed about CCTV footage evidence about his violation, the delivery guy nonchalantly added “I’m not stupid like you." He also taunted the customer for being “lazy" and an “inadequate father" who couldn’t pick up the food to make sure his kids ate.