Zomato, Jeevansathi React to This Artist's Viral 'Cupid' Cover

Instagram has become a place where people from all across the world can come together and show their talent. While few people go trending for their cover versions, other go viral for their trending dances. Another such user is Darshan Magdum and he has gone viral for singing covers of several songs. From Charlie Puth’s See You Again to Arijit Singh’s Kesariya, the man sang his heart out! Recently, he shared another rendition of a song, Cupid, and it has gone viral. Also, it garnered attention from two of the country’s top brands: Zomato and Jeevansathi.

Darshan has over 76K followers on Instagram and his bio states that he is an artist. “Cupid Cover," he wrote in the caption as he posted a video of himself singing the song in all its glory. Behind him, he has put a blingy blue moving background with golden strides. Here, have a look for yourself:

Responding to the viral Cupid cover, Jeevansathi wrote, “Here’s hoping you’re not going to be a#hopelessromantic all your life!". On the other hand, Zomato posted, “Hungry for more covers."

“Companies doing their marketing here," commented an Instagram user. Another person wrote, “Darshan is what Justin Beiber, Ed Sheeran and Arijit Singh pretend to be."

Meanwhile, earlier, Dutch singer Emma Heesters went viral for singing the hook of Pasoori which garnered lakhs of views and likes. The caption with the reel had “Pasoori” paired up with a red heart emoji. It further read, “It was time for a new reel. So, which song do you want to hear next?” Users were not wrong to flood Emma’s post with suggestions since Emma’s domain is quite big when it comes to language.