Zomato Requests 'Ankita From Bhopal' to Stop Sending Food to Ex But it is 'Payback' at its Best

Zomato, where food delivery meets a dash of spice and a pinch of humour, this food giant never fails to keep its social media presence sizzling by serving up extra ‘spicy’ tweets on Twitter. Whether they’re joining the latest trends or creating trends of their own, Zomato always ‘delivers’ fun to its loyal social media fanbase. In their latest tweet, Zomato made a hilarious request that left the internet in stitches.

“Ankita from Bhopal, please stop sending food to your ex on cash on delivery. This is the 3rd time - he is refusing to pay," they wrote in a tweet that went viral, leaving the online community amused.

Now, the mystery of whether Ankita is real or a fictional muse only adds to the intrigue. But one thing’s for sure, Zomato’s ‘payback’ trick struck a chord with netizens, who couldn’t resist commenting on how Ankita’s antics gave them some brilliant ideas. “I think….Ankita just gave me an idea,” commented a user. “Hahaha, Ankita only might be doing this, now many people will get the idea,” said another. The third one chimed in, saying, “I’m going to try it now”.

As the humour soared, users couldn’t resist contributing their own comic relief. One clever soul wrote, “Ankita’s ex must feel like he’s caught in an infinite loop of hunger and heartbreak, a COD cycle that never ends!”. “Plot twist: Ankita’s owes him money,” quipped another, adding a delightful twist to the tale.

And the hilarity didn’t stop there! One user playfully suggested that Zomato should launch a “Deliver a Slap" service, undoubtedly a unique way to vent frustrations or settle scores.

Also Read: Zomato Valets Spotted ‘Dancing’ in Rain Amid Food Deliveries? AI-generated Pics Go Viral on LinkedIn

In fact, the comments section overflowed with a flood of memes, each one trying to outdo the other in a battle of wits.

But this isn’t Zomato’s first rodeo. Earlier, they poked fun at users for giving vague cooking instructions to restaurants like “Bhaiya Accha Banana" (Bro, make it good). The frustration and embarrassment were aptly represented with a facepalm emoji, but little did they know that netizens would cleverly turn it into a complaint section for Zomato themselves!