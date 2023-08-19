Zomato Tweaks MDH's Asli Masale Sach Sach Tagline For This Oh-So-Relatable Meme

Memes have truly become an integral part of our daily routines. They never fail to inject humour and relatability into our digital existence. Among the creators behind these internet gems, Zomato, the well-known food delivery app, has consistently brought smiles to its users with a series of entertaining posts. Recently, Zomato released yet another relatable meme that has quickly gained viral status. The new meme humorously captures the essence of the “story of my life," and the online community is wholeheartedly connecting with its sentiments.

Zomato took a creative spin on words and reimagined the famous tagline of the iconic MDH masala brand as “Asli masle (masale) sach sach" in classic meme style. The meme template showcases a white feline shedding tears. The outcome? A meme that’s not only funny but also relatable as it captures the essence of our everyday life.

Take a look at it here:

story of my life pic.twitter.com/hNqNhg7LD1— zomato (@zomato) August 9, 2023

The meme resonated deeply with Twitter users, sparking reactions in the comment section. One creative user added a humorous twist by saying, “MDH - Mere dil ka haal (The state of my heart)."

MDH meme - Mere Dil ka Haal— Amit P (@TheAmitP) August 9, 2023

Many other users praised Zomato, acknowledging the team’s cleverness and humour. One user took the opportunity to share their own twist on life’s adventures and food, saying, “I’m on a seafood diet. I see food, and I eat it!"

This meme posted on August 9, has already gained about 33,000 views and the numbers are only increasing.

This is not the first time Zomato has displayed its meme prowess. The brand has a history of using humour to connect with its customers digitally. In the past, they’ve sent out quirky notifications to their app users, each designed to bring a smile to their faces.

During the FIFA season last year, Zomato decided to have some fun by sending out a message that read “FIFA FUFU FIFI." However, this message wasn’t just for football enthusiasts; it had a delightful twist for all foodies. It was sent to remind its users of those moments when one accidentally consumes a piping hot beverage or snack. Their message “FIFA FUFU FIFI" was, in reality, a clever way of saying, “Galti se garam soup peeliya doston (Had hot soup by mistake, friends)." It resonated with everyone who has experienced the unexpected intensity of a hot sip of their favourite beverage.

It’s clear that Zomato knows how to strike the perfect balance between humour and relevance, ensuring that its customers remain engaged and entertained.