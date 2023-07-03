Zomato Valets Spotted 'Dancing' in Rain Amid Food Deliveries? AI-generated Pics Go Viral on LinkedIn

With the advent of online food deliveries, we’ve found a clever way to avoid the hassles of venturing out in the rain - simply ordering food from the comfort of our homes. While we revel in the luxury and convenience, it’s easy to overlook the incredible challenges faced by the delivery executives who brave the elements to bring us our favourite dishes. They willingly endure soaking wet clothes and relentless downpours, all for the sake of delivering our meals promptly.

Inspired by their unwavering dedication, a LinkedIn user took a whimsical approach to shed light on their unsung efforts. They envisioned Zomato valets dancing through the rain during their deliveries, capturing their right to live life to the fullest. These mesmerising images, brought to life by artificial intelligence, have taken the internet by storm, captivating the hearts and minds of people worldwide.

Sourabh Dhabhai took to LinkedIn to share his creative vision with the world. His intriguing images showcased various individuals donning vibrant red Zomato raincoats, delighting in the joys of dancing under the rain. From spirited youngsters to wise old souls, the pictures encompassed a diverse range of people, reminding us that everyone deserves moments of pure bliss, even in the midst of their demanding delivery tasks. Adding a touch of charm, the images featured a captivating Zomato notification pop-up that playfully confessed, “Rains Charming Interruption…Oops! Our delivery valet is slightly delayed, caught up dancing in the Mumbai rain. Apologies for the rain-soaked deliciousness delay!"

“Sorry sir, order late hua. Thodi zindagi jeene lg gya tha 🙂 Zomato aisa notification bhi bhejo kabhi, dil se khushi hogi ksm se…Made on Midjourney Ai,” read the caption of the now-viral post.

It quickly caught the attention of people, sparking an outpouring of reactions. One user enthusiastically commented, “This is what we call a campaign that connects the human cord! At last, we still have some humanity left in us. Kudos to the team for bringing forth such a thought-provoking concept." The sentiment of rediscovering our shared humanity resonated deeply.

Another person chimed in, exclaiming, “This is undoubtedly the best post I’ve seen today!" Indeed!