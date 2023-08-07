Zoom Asks Employees to Return to Office and Internet Wants to 'Unmute' the Irony

After being hailed as the ultimate solution for remote work during the COVID-19 pandemic, Zoom has surprised everyone by calling its employees back to the office – a move that has left the internet buzzing with irony because why not? The very lifeline that kept WFH warriors sane is now suggesting they trade their pajamas for pantsuits and commute instead of couch-surfing.

To put it simply, the irony is not lost on social media users, who are struggling to digest the fact that the software company which made working from home seamless is now promoting a return to the office. Their disbelief is evident in their reactions and comments, as they grapple with the thought of relinquishing the comfort and convenience of ‘home work’. This pivot by Zoom, which effectively sounds like the remote work retreat bugle for countless other organisations, has eventually landed like a one-two punch of irony and disbelief.

Yet, a lingering query persists in everyone’s minds: “Zoom has physical offices?" Indeed, it does! Zoom maintains a presence in two American locations - San Jose, California, and Denver, Colorado, alongside a multitude of global establishments, as mentioned on its official website. According to Fortune, Zoom’s workforce extends to over 8,400 individuals across the world.

Amidst this backdrop, comments have flooded in, with one jestingly remarking, “Lol. Returning to the office to do meetings over zoom”. Another humorously inquired, “Did they ask them all through a zoom call? Better have!”

The online banter doesn’t stop there, with comparisons like “McDonald’s tells employees to eat pizza” and “Spotify tells employees to not listen to music while working” adding to the amusement.

Meanwhile, Zoom’s trajectory was nothing short of meteoric when the pandemic hit, positioning it as the premier video conferencing service for millions worldwide—be it employees or students. The company’s stock soared in 2020, yet toward the close of 2021, it experienced a precipitous decline. This paradigm shift in executives’ stance towards remote work has had adverse implications on Zoom’s stock value. As employees worldwide gravitate back to physical offices, the company’s stock market capitalisation has reportedly diminished by a staggering $100 billion, as reported by Fox News.