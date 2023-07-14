Barun Sobti Reveals How Asur Changed His Life: 'People Now Take Me More Seriously’

After years of ruling on the small screen, Barun Sobti is now making waves with his impressive performances in the digital realm. His role as Nikhil Nayar in the psychological thriller series Asur has garnered much acclaim. The second season of Asur will be premiering in June. Now, in a recent interview, the actor shared how the success of the series has brought about significant changes in his life and how people perceive him as an actor.

In a conversation with Bollywood Life, Barun Sobti said, “People take me more seriously now. There was a very difficult character to portray. So once I did what I did, there was a lot of heavy stuff in that character. It was a deep, complex, layered, you know. And there’s so many things, so many aspects. I think I displayed that okay. So that’s why people take me seriously as an actor now. So it’s a huge milestone in my life."

Barun Sobti played the role of a forensic expert who, along with his team at the Central Bureau Of Investigation, tries to trace down a serial killer who thinks of himself as the incarnation of Asura Kali. He also won an accolade for Best Supporting Actor at the 2020 Asian Television Awards. Apart from him, Asur also stars Arshad Warsi, Ridhi Dogra, Amey Wagh, and others. The series is directed by Oni Sen and has a powerful plot to keep the viewers guessing what will happen next.

Despite his successful career in the digital platform, Barun Sobti initially gained popularity as a household name through his appearances in daily soap operas like Baat Hamari Pakki Hai and Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? However, he gradually transitioned into the world of OTT and secured notable projects. In a recent interview, Barun discussed this shift, acknowledging the ups and downs that come with being an actor. He spoke about the challenges faced by actors amidst intense competition in the country.

The actor will next be seen in yet another crime thriller, Kohrra, along with Harleen Sethi. The series will revolve around the murder of an NRI and the investigations that follow. Directed by Randeep Jha, it will premiere on Netflix on July 15. Barun Sobti has been part of several other web shows like Badtameez Dil, Tanhaiyan, and The Great Indian Dysfunctional Family.