10 Famous Car Logos And Interesting Stories Behind Them

The yellow shield below the Italian flag signifies the colour of Modena. The logo bears the initials ‘SF’ which translate to Scuderia Ferrari or Team Ferrari. The black prancing horse was chosen by Enzo Ferrari because of the late son (Francesco Baracca) of a count he had met.
Elon Musk’s Tesla is named after the designer of the alternating current electricity system, Nikola Tesla. The ‘T’ seen on the logo signifies a cross section of an electric motor.
The name partly came from the daughter of Emil Jellinek, Daimler’s partner, and partly from Karl Benz, the man responsible with making the first car. The three pointed star comes from a postcard sent by Gottlieb Daimler to his wife, and they signify land, sea and air.
Founder Feruccio Lamborghini used his zodiac sign of Taurus in the car company’s logo. Also, the bull seen in the logo came about when Lamborghini visited a ranch in 1962, which had Miura bulls in Seville, Spain. The bull also signifies power.
The overlapping ovals symbolize trust in the customer-company relationship, forming a ‘T’. The outer oval represents Toyota’s global reach. Stroke thickness in the ovals reflects Japanese calligraphy. The background space embodies Toyota’s values: quality, safety, etc.
BMW’s logo consists of initials for Bavarian Motor Works. The white and blue chequered roundel represents the flag of Bavaria while the black exterior circle is derived from the logo of BMW’s predecessor – Rapp.
The 60 dots placed around the edge of the logo represent pearls which show grandeur.The motif seen in the centre represents the initials of the founder, Ettore Bugatti.
The trident in the logo is derived from the Roman god Neptune, from Bologna’s Piazza Maggiore central square. It signifies the strength of Neptune. Also, Maserati’s hometown is Bologna.
The Spirit of Ecstasy was modelled after sculptor Charles Robinson Sykes’s secretary and mistress – Eleanor Thornton. The figurine features Thornton, with her finger to her lips and her robes fluttering.
Volvo’s logo comes from the company’s history in the iron industry, symbolizing qualities of iron like strength, safety and durability. The circle with an arrow pointing up to the right comes from Roman symbol of Mars, the god of warfare.