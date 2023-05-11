5 Electric Scooters You
Can Gift Your Mom
Mother’s Day is a special occasion to show your love and appreciation for your mom.
An electric scooter can be an excellent gift for moms who enjoy outdoor activities or need a convenient mode of transportation.
Electric scooters are eco-friendly, cost-effective, and easy to operate, making them an ideal gift for moms of all ages.
We handpick five best electric scooters in the market now, that can be a perfect gift for your mother.
The Bounce Infinity E1, priced at Rs 59,999, comes equipped with Bluetooth connectivity, geofencing, anti-theft and tow alerts, and a drag mode for moving the scooter in case of a puncture.
The Hero Electric Optima CX, priced at Rs 62,190, is powered by a 550W BLDC motor while being paired to a 52.2V, 30Ah lithium phosphate battery that takes 4-5 hours to charge completely.
The Ampere Magnus EX, priced at Rs 73,999, is eqipped with an integrated USB port, an LCD screen, keyless entry, and an anti-theft alarm. It boasts an impressive ARAI-certified range of 121 kms.
The Odysse Racer Lite V2, priced at Rs 77,250, comes equipped with a powerful and waterproof motor and a dual battery system. It comes in a range of attractive colours.
The Hero Electric Photon, priced at Rs 80,790, is powered by a 72V 26 Ah battery pack mated to a 1200W motor. The electric scooter has a top speed of 45 km/hr.
