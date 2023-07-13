8 Of The Greenest Railway Stations In India
Karwar Railway Station, Karnataka is surrounded by mist-clad hills of the Western Ghats.
Haflong Railway Station, Assam is situated in the Dima Hasao district. The lush green hills provide a fantastic backdrop.
Kathgodam Railway Station, Uttarakhand looks straight out of a fairytale surrounded by the Shivalik hills.
Cherukara Railway Station, Kerala is one of the prettiest stations, with dense banyan and teak trees surrounding it.
Sevoke Railway Station, West Bengal is a wonderful pitstop if you are planning a summer holiday to Darjeeling.
Dudh Sagar Waterfalls Railway Station, Goa is a popular spot for pre-wedding shoots. It is surrounded by the Braganza Ghats.
Wellington Railway Station, Tamil Nadu has an old-world charm to it and serves the beautiful town of Wellington.
Barog Railway Station, Himachal Pradesh is surrounded by oak and pine trees, making it Instagram-worthy.