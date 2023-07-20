Producer:  Priyanka Das Editor: Sujata Singh

9 Beautiful Railway Stations in the World

Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, India: A standout piece of architecture in Mumbai, the station is a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 2004.

Kanazawa Station, Japan: It is a fascinating fusion of past and future. The main highlight is the entrance with a traditional wooden torii gate.

Grand Central, US: This station in New York is truly breathtaking with its beautiful pieces of artwork. It has been featured in several movies, including The Avengers.

Liège-Guillemins, Belgium: Originally built in 1842, the latest reconstruction resembles a UFO with its steel, glass and white concrete highlights.

Napoli Afragola, Italy: The high-speed railway station looks like a bio-mechanical creature. In its background is Mount Vesuvius, one of Europe’s most active volcanoes.

Flinders Street Station, Australia: Located in Melbourne, the station was opened in 1854. At one point, it was the busiest railway station in the world.

Gare do Oriente, Portugal: The Gothic-inspired station in Lisbon looks like an illuminated forest at night. It opened in 1998.

Central Railway Station, Mozambique: Situated in Maputo, the station is considered one of the most beautiful buildings in Africa. It also houses a railway museum.

Gare de Metz-Ville, France: Serving the city of Metz, it looks more like a church than a railway station. It was built by Kaiser Wilhelm II to assert German sovereignty over the region in 1908.