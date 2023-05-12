9 SUVs with The Highest Waiting Period

Mahindra Thar: The wait is up to 17 Months, almost 2 years

Mahindra Scorpio N: The wait is up to 15 Months, over a year

 Toyota Hyryder: The wait is up to 12 Months, at least a year

Mahindra XUV700: The wait is up to 12 Months

Maruti Suzuki Brezza: The wait is up to
10 Months

Hyundai Creta: The wait is up to 7 Months

Hyundai Venue: The wait is up to 7 Months

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: The wait is up to
6 Months

Kia Seltos: The wait is
up to 3 Months

