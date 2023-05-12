9 SUVs with The Highest Waiting Period
Mahindra Thar: The wait is up to 17 Months, almost 2 years
Mahindra Scorpio N: The wait is up to 15 Months, over a year
Toyota Hyryder: The wait is up to 12 Months, at least a year
Mahindra XUV700: The wait is up to 12 Months
Maruti Suzuki Brezza: The wait is up to
10 Months
Hyundai Creta: The wait is up to 7 Months
Hyundai Venue: The wait is up to 7 Months
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: The wait is up to
6 Months
Kia Seltos: The wait is
up to 3 Months
Liked What You Saw?
View More
More