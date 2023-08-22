Bharat NCAP: All You Need to Know

Producer: Priyanka Das Editor: Sujata Singh
In a groundbreaking move to prioritize road safety, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in India is all set to launch the Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (Bharat NCAP).
This program is poised to align India’s safety standards with those of leading nations, including the US, Europe, Japan, Australia, and Latin America.
The Bharat NCAP will serve as an outstanding example of consumer empowerment, allowing car buyers in India to make informed decisions by considering the star ratings assigned to vehicles.
This initiative will also kindle a healthy competition among Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in the Indian automobile industry.
The Bharat NCAP’s star ratings will be assigned through an array of rigorous crash tests, encompassing frontal, side, and pole-side impact assessments.
The frontal crash test, executed at a velocity of 64 kmph, will be mirrored by the side and pole-side tests at 50 kmph and 29 kmph, respectively.
To achieve the prized 5-star rating for adult safety, a vehicle must notch a minimum of 27 out of 32 possible points.
Similarly, in the domain of child safety, a score of 41 out of 49 points secures the highly acclaimed 5-star rating.
Previously, vehicles made by Indian automakers were tested as part of the Global New Car Assessment Programme (GNCAP), which is renowned for its expense and length.