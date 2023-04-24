Launch Of
Kochi Water Metro:
All You Need To Know
Prime Minister Narendra
Modi is all set to launch
India’s first "Water Metro"
services in Kochi, Kerala,
on April 25, 2023.
The metro, funded by the
Kerala government and the
German bank KfW, will start
with eight electric hybrid boats.
The Kochi water metro will
connect 10 islands in and
around the southern city.
The project will have
38 terminals and 78
electric boats.
Kerala Chief Minister
Pinarayi Vijayan has
predicted that the project
will give a boost to travel
and tourism in the city.
Built at the cost of Rs 1,136.83
crore, the water metro will begin
service from the High Court-Vypin
terminals to the Vyttila-Kakkanad
terminals as part of its first phase.
The metro’s special feature will
be its floating pontoons which
can stay at the same level as the
boat in case of tidal variations.
Passengers can travel on the
water metro using the "Kochi
1" card of the city’s metro
network. They can also book
their tickets online.
There are 15 routes planned
as part of the water metro
project, with navigational
buoys and assistance
throughout the routes.
Liked What You Saw?
View More
More