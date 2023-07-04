Shravani Mela Special Trains Announced
Shravani Mela begins on July 4 with the onset of Shravan month–July to August.
To make way for convenience for the devotees, Indian Railways has started some special trains.
The decision came in the wake of helping the Kanwariyas travelling long distances without any inconvenience.
This year the Shravani Mela will be held at Dumka–the temple town of Deoghar, Jharkhand.
Numbered 03511, the Asansol-Patna Shravani Mela special train will be operational from July 3 to August 30. It will run for two days in a week – Monday and Wednesday.
The Gaya-Jasidih Shravani Mela Special Train will be starting its operation from July 5 to August 31.
The train no. 05508 Raxaul-Bhagalpur Shravani Special Train will begin its run from July 5 to August 31.
Danpur-Sahibaganj Shravani Mela Special Train begins its journey from July 9 to August 27 from both Danapur and Sahibganj.
Train number 05028 Gorakhpur-Deoghar Special Train is operational from July 2 to August 31.
