Shah Rukh Khan, who owns around 20 luxury cars, also possesses the Bugatti Veyron. It is estimated to be around Rs 12 crore.
Amitabh Bachchan is the proud owner of a Mercedes Benz S600, which costs around Rs 10.5 crore.
Aamir Khan, too, owns a Mercedes Benz S600 that costs around Rs 10.5 crore.
Akshay Kumar possesses a Rolls Royce Phantom. It is said to be around Rs 8 crore.
Ranveer Singh owns an Aston Martin sports car, which costs around Rs 8 crore.
Hrithik Roshan is the owner of a Rolls Royce Ghost Series II, which costs around Rs 7 crore.
Ajay Devgn is the proud owner of Rolls Royce Cullinan, estimated to be around Rs 6.95 crore.
Salman Khan owns a Range Rover Vogue. It is estimated to be around Rs 4 crore.
John Abraham possesses a Lamborghini Gallardo, which costs around Rs 3 crore.
