Bollywood Celebs And Their Most Expensive Cars

Shah Rukh Khan, who owns around 20 luxury cars, also possesses the Bugatti Veyron. It is estimated to be around Rs 12 crore.

Amitabh Bachchan is the proud owner of a Mercedes Benz S600, which costs around Rs 10.5 crore.

Aamir Khan, too, owns a Mercedes Benz S600 that costs around Rs 10.5 crore.

Akshay Kumar possesses a Rolls Royce Phantom. It is said to be around Rs 8 crore.

Ranveer Singh owns an Aston Martin sports car, which costs around Rs 8 crore.

Hrithik Roshan is the owner of a Rolls Royce Ghost Series II, which costs around Rs 7 crore.

Ajay Devgn is the proud owner of Rolls Royce Cullinan, estimated to be around Rs 6.95 crore.

Salman Khan owns a Range Rover Vogue. It is estimated to be around Rs 4 crore.

John Abraham possesses a Lamborghini Gallardo, which costs around Rs 3 crore.

