Fast X

All The Cars In
The New Fast And
Furious Movie

Nissan Silvia: One of the
best drifting cars, a white
Nissan Silvia makes a brief
appearance in the trailer.

Porsche 911 GT3 RS (997):
The 997-generation Porsche
911 GT3 RS looks fantastic as
it takes part in a street race.

Chevrolet El Camino: John Cena,
who will make an appearance, is
seen driving this car but armed
with missile launchers.

1966 Ford Fairlane: One of
the classic American muscle
cars, the one featured in the
film is a fifth-generation
Ford Fairlane.

Classic Chevrolet Impala:
Jason Momoa, who will
play the villain Dante,
drives a cool lavender
classic Impala.

2023 Dodge Charger SRT
Hellcat Redeye Widebody:
Going by the trailer, it is
involved in one of the
coolest car chases in
the film.

Lamborghini Gallardo: The
iconic Italian supercar is part
of the cool car chases in the
Italian portion of the film.

1970 Dodge Charger R/T:
Dominic Toretto's
favourite car is back in
Fast X. It remains an iconic
muscle car of America.

Alfa Romeo 159 Police
Car: The Fast and Furious
movies are incomplete
without a police chase.
And this one of the coolest
police cars in the world.

