Porsche 911 GT3 RS (997):
The 997-generation Porsche
911 GT3 RS looks fantastic as
it takes part in a street race.
Chevrolet El Camino: John Cena,
who will make an appearance, is
seen driving this car but armed
with missile launchers.
1966 Ford Fairlane: One of
the classic American muscle
cars, the one featured in the
film is a fifth-generation
Ford Fairlane.
Classic Chevrolet Impala:
Jason Momoa, who will
play the villain Dante,
drives a cool lavender
classic Impala.
2023 Dodge Charger SRT
Hellcat Redeye Widebody:
Going by the trailer, it is
involved in one of the
coolest car chases in
the film.
Lamborghini Gallardo: The
iconic Italian supercar is part
of the cool car chases in the
Italian portion of the film.
1970 Dodge Charger R/T:
Dominic Toretto's
favourite car is back in
Fast X. It remains an iconic
muscle car of America.
Alfa Romeo 159 Police
Car: The Fast and Furious
movies are incomplete
without a police chase.
And this one of the coolest
police cars in the world.
