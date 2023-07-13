TOP 10 AIRPORTS IN THE WORLD for 2023
Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport is the fourth best airport in the world.
It’s the airport’s debut on the world’s top list this year. Its vast range of world-class amenities make it a top choice.
Singapore’s Changi Airport has once again been named the top airport. It has remained so, since 2013.
The Rain Vortex, the world’s tallest indoor waterfall, surrounded by an indoor forest with elevated walkways, is its top attraction.
Dubai International Airport, UAE, occupies the second position. It also holds the record of being the busiest.
Hamad International Airport, Qatar, has secured the third position. It offers a unique lifestyle experience.
Incheon International Airport, South Korea is at the fifth position. It is known for its squeaky clean ambience.
On the sixth spot is Haneda (Tokyo International) Airport, Japan.
The seventh position is occupied by Istanbul Airport, Turkey. It is a new airport with a capacity of 90 million passengers annually.
Abu Dhabi International Airport, UAE, is on the eighth position.
Zurich Airport in Switzerland occupies the ninth spot.
Japan’s Narita International Airport is ranked tenth on Travel + Leisure’s readers’ favourite airports of 2023.