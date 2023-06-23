Top 5 Bikes Launching In India This Year
For all you petrolheads, we bring to you some of the most exciting bikes launching in India this year.
Bike enthusiasts have a lot to be excited about!
Both international and national brands are planning exciting launches.
Next-Gen KTM 200 Duke: The Austrian bike manufacturer has been working on its next-gen 200 Duke model, which is expected to launch end of this year.
Bajaj-Triumph Scrambler: The top leading bike maker in India is in the news for their upcoming scrambler bike. It will make its global debut on June 27 in London.
Hero Karizma XMR 210: The homegrown two-wheeler brand is set to drop a bomb in the form of all-new Karizma XMR 210. It will be a successor to the 223cc Karizma ZMR.
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450: The country’s trusted brand is also not behind in the race, and is ready to woo the customers from upcoming Himalayan 450.
Hero-Harley Bike X440: Last, on this list, we have Harley Davidson X440, which has been created with a partnership with Hero MotoCorp. It is all set to launch on July 4.
