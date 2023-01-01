Upcoming Car Launches In India
India is one of the fastest-growing car markets in the world, with an ever-increasing demand for new and advanced models.
As we move further into 2023, the Indian car market is set to see the launch of several new models.
These upcoming cars are expected to be feature-packed and offer good value for money, making them highly anticipated by car enthusiasts and buyers alike.
Tata Motors has started taking bookings for the Altroz CNG with a token payment. The company has announced that the CNG version of the Altroz will be officially launched in the domestic market soon.
Tata Motors is also expected to launch the updated Safari later this year. The Safari facelift will feature design cues from the Harrier EV concept and a completely redesigned front.
BMW is all set to launch its latest X3 M40i, a feature-loaded high-performance SUV, next week. Priced at Rs. 1.43 crore, the X3 M40i will compete with rivals such as Audi Q5 and Porsche Macan S.
Hyundai India has revealed the name of its upcoming small SUV, the Exter, which draws inspiration from the natural world and will be the brand’s entry-level offering in the Indian SUV market.
Maruti Suzuki has started taking bookings for its 5-door Jimny SUV, which has received over 18,000 orders since its debut in January 2023.
Citroen will launch its new SUV, possibly called “C3 Aircross,” on April 27. The second model of the C-Cubed project will be manufactured in India, targeting the emerging market of compact SUVs.
