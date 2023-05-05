YouTuber Agastya Chauhan Dies While Attempting 300Km/Hr
Popular YouTuber and bike
rider, Agastya Chauhan, had
a tragic death on the
Yamuna Expressway.
He was on his way from Agra
to Delhi when the incident
occurred at the 47-kilometre
milestone of the expressway.
The 22-year-old was
riding a Kawasaki
Ninja bike at a speed
300 kilometres per hour.
If reports are to be
believed, his bike hit a
divider that caused
fatal injuries.
Cops also believe that
the YouTuber and
his friend may have
started a bike race.
Before emergency
services could arrive,
Chauhan succumed to
his injuries.
Chauhan, who hailed from
Dehradun, had been booked
under multiple sections of
the Indian Penal Code and
the Motor Vehicle Act.
He was also one of the
12 bloggers identified by
Dehradun traffic police for
endangering public safety
with their stunts.
Chauhan, who ran a riding
channel on YouTube, had
over 1.2 million subscribers.
