Zomato's Deepinder Goyal owns a fleet of luxury cars that will make you go weak in your knees.
Goyal owns a Ferrari Roma that is often spotted on the roads in Gurugram, which is the location of Zomato Headquarters.
Ferrari Roma has been designed by Flavio Manzoni and is powered by a twin turbo V8.
Goyal also has a Porsche 911 Turbo S in his garage. He has the range-topping version of the iconic sports car.
Porsche 911 Turbo S has impressive performance figures of 650hp at 6750rpm.
Goyal is also the proud owner of a Lamborghini Urus. This car is often called the fastest SUV in the world.
The Urus combines the aggressive character of a sports car with the comfort of a SUV.
The Zomato founder also
owns a Porsche 911
Carrera S.
The 911 Carrera S gets a
3.0-litre flat-six cylinder
boxer petrol engine with
twin turbochargers under
the hood.
