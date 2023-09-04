Red Section Separator

10 Ashneer Grover Quotes From His Best-selling Memoir ‘Doglapan’

Producer:  Priyanka Das Editor: Aparna Singh

“It is important to remember that the investor is just another vendor.”

“Put yourself first, always. Liquidate your stock at every secondary sale opportunity.”

“You need to be absolutely unapologetic about working with family.”

“To my mind, the concept of a related-party transaction in India is totally irrelevant.”

“In the start-up chronology of things, Deepinder (Goyal) had founded Zomato, from where Albinder (Dhindsa) had branched off and founded Grofers, and then I had left Grofers to start BharatPe. In terms of start-up lineage, therefore, Deepinder is the grandfather, while I am his grandson.”

“You need to remember that you don’t need loyalty in good times – opportunity does the task. Loyalty is tested and needed in bad times. To expect loyalty from your employees or investors in bad times is to set yourself up for heartbreak.”

“In bad times, the only people you fill find standing beside you will be your family. You cannot even rely on your friends of twenty years – they may go completely silent on you.”

“Rajnish (Rajnish Kumar, former SBI chairman) was my fourth hiring mistake — the other three being Suhail Sameer (CEO), Jasneet (CHRO) and Sumeet Singh (GC).”

“I wrote to Sequoia that they should call off the dogs. This peeved Shailendra (Singh), who, in turn, called Micky Malka (Ribbit Capital), to tell him that I was becoming too big for my boots.”

