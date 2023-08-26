Producer: Priyanka Das
10 Companies Owned by Elon Musk
Tesla: The electric vehicle and clean energy company was founded by Musk in 2003. It currently holds the spot as the number one automotive company in the world.
SpaceX: Musk created the space exploration company in 2002. It is one of the most valuable private companies in the world.
Twitter (now called X): The social media company was taken over by Musk in October 2022.
xAI: Musk announced the new artificial intelligence (AI) company in July 2023.
The Boring Company: The construction company was founded by Musk in 2016 to solve traffic challenges.
Neuralink Corporation: Founded in 2016, it is a neurotechnology company developing implantable brain-machine interfaces.
OpenAI: The nonprofit research and development company was founded by Musk in 2015. He resigned from the board in 2018 but remains a major donor.
SolarCity: A company focused on door-to-door sales of solar energy generation systems, it was founded by Musk’s cousins in 2004 and acquired by Tesla in 2016.
PayPal: Musk is a co-founder of PayPal, the multinational financial technology company. Founded in 1998, PayPal merged with Musk’s former company, X.com, in 2000.
Zip2: Though no longer in business, it was the first enterprise founded by Musk in 1995. The company used to act as a searchable business directory.
