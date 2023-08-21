10 Countries With Highest Gold Reserves

Producer: Priyanka Das Editor: Aparna Singh
World of Statistics recently unveiled a list of gold reserves held by nations worldwide. The US clinches the lead with an impressive 8,133 tonnes of gold reserves.
Germany follows suit, boasting 3,355 metric tonnes of gold.
Italy secures the third spot, possessing 2,452 metric tonnes of gold reserves.
France closely trails with 2,437 metric tonnes.
Russia captures the fifth position with 2,330 metric tonnes of gold.
China solidifies its position as the sixth-largest holder with 2,113 metric tonnes of the precious metal.
Switzerland possesses 1,040 metric tonnes, securing a seventh place.
Japan emerges in the eighth position, bolstered by its 846 metric tonnes of gold reserves.
India, the ninth-ranking nation, boasts 797 metric tonnes of gold, signifying its unique and multifaceted relationship with the precious metal.
Closing the ranks is the Netherlands, occupying the tenth position with 612 metric tonnes of gold.