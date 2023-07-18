Producer: Priyanka Das
Editor: Aparna Singh
10 Government-backed Savings Schemes
National Savings Scheme: Minimum Rs 1000 in the multiples thereof. Maximum Rs 9 lakhs in single account and Rs 15 lakhs in joint account.
National Savings Time Deposit Account: Minimum deposit Rs 1000 and thereafter in the multiples of Rs 100.
Senior Citizens Savings Scheme
: Minimum deposit Rs 1000 in the multiples thereof with maximum deposit of Rs 30 lakhs.
National Saving Certificate: Minimum deposit Rs 1000 and thereafter in multiple of Rs 100.
Public Provident Fund Scheme
: Minimum deposit Rs 500 and maximum deposit Rs 1,50,000 in a financial year.
Sukanya Samriddhi Account
: Minimum deposit Rs 250 and maximum deposit Rs 1.5 lakhs in a financial year.
Mahila Samman Saving Certificate: This offers deposit facility upto Rs.2 lakh in the name of women or girls for a tenure of 2 years.
Kisan Vikas Patra: Minimum Rs 1000 and thereafter in multiples of Rs 100.
Recurring Deposit Account Scheme:
A minimum of Rs 100 per month can be deposited with no maximum limit fixed.
Post Office Saving Account: A minimum deposit of Rs 500 is required and there is no maximum deposit limit.