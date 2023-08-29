10 Highest-Paid CEOs in the World

Producer: Peuli Bakshi
The Tesla CEO and X owner is the highest paid CEO in the world. His salary was about USD 23.5 billion in 2022.
The Apple CEO is the second in list. His annual salary was about USD 99,420,097 in 2022.
The Microsoft CEO is given a salary of about USD 54,946,310 as of 2022, making him one of the top-paid CEOs.
The CEO of electric vehicle companies, Rivian Automotive, Inc. earned an average total of $1.15 billion as of 2021 and 2022.
The CEO of software company The Trade Desk, Inc. earned an average total of $420 million as of 2021 and 2022.
The CEO of American financial services company, Robinhood Markets, Inc. earned an average total of $399 million, as of 2021 and 2022.
Popularly known as Jensen Huang, he is the CEO of GPU manufacturing company, NVIDIA Corporation. He earned an average total of $292.25 million, as of 2021 and 2022.
The CEO of e-vehicle company, Lucid Group, Inc. earned an average total of $288 million, as of 2021 and 2022.
The CEO and co-founder of Netflix earned an average total of $252 million, as of 2021 and 2022.
The CEO customer relationship software platform provider, Salesforce Inc. earned an average total of $234.64 million, as of 2021 and 2022.