Producer: Peuli Bakshi
He started his bachelor’s course in commerce at University of Gujarat but left after discovering his knack for business.
He holds a bachelor’s degree in architecture with structural engineering from Cornell University. He later completed the Advanced Management Program from Harvard Business School.
The Chairman of the Aditya Birla Group, earned a bachelor’s degree in commerce from the University of Mumbai and an MBA from the London Business School.
The CEO of ArcelorMittal, he holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business.
The founder of HCL Technologies, graduated from PSG College of Technology, Coimbatore, with a bachelor’s degree in electrical and electronics engineering. He later pursued a master’s degree in engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur.
The Chairman of the Poonawalla Group, holds a bachelor’s degree in science from Brihan Maharashtra College of Commerce and a doctorate in science from the University of Pune.
Founder of Avenue Supermarts Limited, Damani studied commerce at the University of Mumbai, but dropped out after a year.
The founder and former Chairman of Wipro Limited, Azim Premji, holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Stanford University.
The Reliance Chairman, Mukesh Ambani, holds a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from the Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai.
The Sun Pharma CEO has a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Calcutta.