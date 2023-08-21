Producer: Peuli Bakshi

Educational Qualifications Of Indian tycoons 

gautam adani

He started his bachelor’s course in commerce at University of Gujarat but left after discovering his knack for business.

Ratan Tata

He holds a bachelor’s degree in architecture with structural engineering from Cornell University. He later completed the Advanced Management Program from Harvard Business School.

Kumar mangalam Birla

The Chairman of the Aditya Birla Group, earned a bachelor’s degree in commerce from the University of Mumbai and an MBA from the London Business School.

Aditya Mittal

The CEO of ArcelorMittal, he holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business.

Shiv Nadar

The founder of HCL Technologies, graduated from PSG College of Technology, Coimbatore, with a bachelor’s degree in electrical and electronics engineering. He later pursued a master’s degree in engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur.

Cyrus Poonawalla

The Chairman of the Poonawalla Group, holds a bachelor’s degree in science from Brihan Maharashtra College of Commerce and a doctorate in science from the University of Pune.

Radhakishan Damani

Founder of Avenue Supermarts Limited, Damani studied commerce at the University of Mumbai, but dropped out after a year.

Azim Premji

The founder and former Chairman of Wipro Limited, Azim Premji, holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Stanford University.

Mukesh Ambani

The Reliance Chairman, Mukesh Ambani, holds a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from the Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai.

Dilip Shanghvi

The Sun Pharma CEO has a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Calcutta.