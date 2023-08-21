10 Inspiring Steve Jobs Quotes

Producer: Priyanka Das Editor: Mohit Bisht
“Innovation distinguishes between a leader and a follower.”
“Your time is limited, so don’t waste it living someone else’s life.”
“Don’t let the noise of others’ opinions drown out your own inner voice.”
“You can’t connect the dots looking forward; you can only connect them looking backwards. So you have to trust that the dots will somehow connect in your future.”
“Be a yardstick of quality. Some people aren’t used to an environment where excellence is expected.”
“Stay hungry. Stay foolish.”
“I’m convinced that about half of what separates the successful entrepreneurs from the nonsuccessful ones is pure perseverance.”
“You can’t just ask customers what they want and then try to give that to them. By the time you get it built, they’ll want something new.”
“People think focus means saying yes to the thing you’ve got to focus on. It means saying no to the hundred other good ideas that there are. You have to pick carefully.”
“We’re here to put a dent in the universe. Otherwise why else even be here?”