10 Largest Economies In
The World
On the 10th spot is
Brazil with a GDP of
$2,080 billion.
Source-IMF
Canada clinches the
9th spot with a GDP
of $2,090 billion.
Source-IMF
Italy, with a GDP of
$2,170 billion, is on
the 8th spot.
Source-IMF
On the 7th spot is
France. It has a GDP
of $2,924 billion.
Source-IMF
The United Kingdom is
on the 6th spot with a
GDP of $3,159 billion.
Source-IMF
India ranks on the 5th
spot with a GDP of
$3,750 billion.
Source-IMF
On the 4th spot is
Germany. It has a GDP
of $4,309 billion.
Source-IMF
Japan clinches the 3rd
spot with a GDP of
$4,410 billion.
Source-IMF
China, with a GDP of
$19,374 billion, is on
the 2nd spot.
Source-IMF
The top spot is occupied
by the US with a GDP
of $26,854 billion.
Source-IMF
