10 Strongest Currencies in the World
The highest valued currency in the world is the Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD).
It is followed by the Bahraini Dinar (BHD).
On the third spot is the Omani Rial (OMR).
The fourth place is occupied by the Jordanian Dinar (JOD).
The fifth strongest currency is the Gibraltar Pound (GIP).
It is followed by the British Pound (GBP).
On the seventh spot is the Cayman Island Dollar (KYD).
The eighth place is occupied by the Swiss Franc (CHF).
On the tenth spot is the United States Dollar (USD).
Liked What You Saw?
View More
More