5 Amazing Benefits of Using A Credit Card

A credit card comes in handy when you do not want a large sum of money to be debited instantly from your account. This helps you defer your payment. In addition, you can choose to pay off your purchase in equated monthly instalments (EMI) to avoid paying a large sum at one go.
Credit cards allow banks to record data about your spending and view your active credit history based on card repayments. This information will be crucial for banks and other financial institutions to assess a potential loan applicant’s eligibility for loans and other financial instruments.
Many banks also issue travel credit cards. These offer lucrative discounts on flight tickets or hotel accommodations. These also help if you are traveling abroad, as they come with zero foreign transaction fees. In most cases, they also have insurance coverage for accidents while traveling as well as for lost luggage.
In some ways, the monthly credit card statements give us the details of our expenditures and prevent us from spending more than what we can repay. Additionally, you do not have to carry a lot of cash at any given point in time, and it is also a widely accepted mode of payment globally.