5 Factors That
Affect Your
Credit Score

An individual’s credit
score reflects their
trustworthiness when it
comes to repaying a loan.

If you are opting for a loan, a
lender will look at your credit
score before deciding whether
you are eligible and what the
interest rate will be.

A higher credit score will
help individuals assure
lenders of their capability
to pay back the money.

There are several
factors which affect a
person’s credit score.

Payments history: Your ability to
repay debts is the biggest factor
that affects your credit score. If you
are late in making payments or miss
out on them, your credit score will
be negatively impacted.

Credit history: This factors
in how long your credit
accounts have been open,
and how long it has been
since you used each account.
Every time you open a new
account, your credit score
gets affected.

Types of credit in use: While
determining your credit score, the
types of credit you have are considered.
Maintaining a diverse set of credit
accounts responsibly will result in a
higher credit score.

Amount owed: Lenders take into
account your credit utilisation
ratio compared to the credit limits
available to you. The higher the
credit utilisation ratio, the lesser
confident your bank will be.

New credit: Lenders look at the
number of credit accounts you have
and the last time you opened an
account. Each time you apply for a
loan or credit card, lenders take a
hard inquiry of your credit file.

