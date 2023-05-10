An individual’s credit score reflects their trustworthiness when it comes to repaying a loan.
If you are opting for a loan, a lender will look at your credit score before deciding whether you are eligible and what the interest rate will be.
A higher credit score will help individuals assure lenders of their capability to pay back the money.
There are several factors which affect a person’s credit score.
Payments history: Your ability to repay debts is the biggest factor that affects your credit score. If you are late in making payments or miss out on them, your credit score will be negatively impacted.
Credit history: This factors in how long your credit accounts have been open, and how long it has been since you used each account. Every time you open a new account, your credit score gets affected.
Types of credit in use: While determining your credit score, the types of credit you have are considered. Maintaining a diverse set of credit accounts responsibly will result in a higher credit score.
Amount owed: Lenders take into account your credit utilisation ratio compared to the credit limits available to you. The higher the credit utilisation ratio, the lesser confident your bank will be.
New credit: Lenders look at the number of credit accounts you have and the last time you opened an account. Each time you apply for a loan or credit card, lenders take a hard inquiry of your credit file.